Why you should think about buying a Moto Z Play right now.
I've been a huge proponent of the Moto Z Play since its unveiling and subsequent release late last summer, largely because it is such a strong example of a mid-range phone that does almost everything right while incorporating trickle-down technology from its more-expensive flagship, the Moto Z.
Right now, the unlocked Moto Z Play is a cool $399 from Motorola and Amazon alike. The phone may not have the sheer power of the OnePlus 3T, the other "near-$400" device that we love, but it's also a more versatile option, compatible with the growing (and unlike LG's, continually viable) Mods ecosystem. Here's why, at its discounted rate and with Nougat on the horizon, you should consider this phone.
Battery life is insane
You don't have to read too many reviews (including our own) to suss out the Play's biggest selling feature: its incredible battery life. Combining a 3510mAh cell with a power-sipping Snapdragon 625 chip and an efficient 1080p display, the Moto Z Play easily lasts more than a full day on a charge, and then some.
Since its release, Motorola has teamed with Mophie to release a massive 3150mAh juicepack battery Mod, too, which for $80 extra makes the Play practically unkillable with a combined 6660mAh of energy. Of course, that comes at a thickness of over 15mm, but given that the Mod can be removed at any time, the solution is both practical and impermanent.
Performance is outstanding
For a device with "only" a Snapdragon 625, I am constantly amazed at what this thing can do. In day-to-day performance, there's little between the Play and its more expensive Moto Z counterpart, and outside of a few very minor situations — it won't be Daydream-compatible when it's updated to Nougat, for instance — I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it over any flagship today.
And while it remains to be seen whether the update to Android 7.0 will take a toll on that hardware, Nougat has proven itself to be fairly performance-neutral on devices like the Xperia X, which uses a Snapdragon 650 based on an older 28nm manufacturing process. If anything, the fact that the Snapdragon 625 is more thermally efficient is an advantage for the Moto Z Play running newer software, since there's a greater thermal runway to work with. And if Nougat proves to be a little more battery-heavy than Marshmallow, a 5-10% hit will be less noticeable on a device like the Play than it would be on, say, a Xperia X or Nexus 5X.
The camera is surprisingly good
I was astounded at some of the photos I was able to pull off with the Moto Z Play, largely because its 16MP rear sensor isn't particularly impressive on its own. But coupled with a very sharp f/2.0 lens and a massively-improved camera app over the company's last generation of phones, I have few complaints about the Moto Z Play, even in low light.
In particular, over the past few months I've found the Z Play, with its 1.3 micron pixels, to be more adroit at capturing low light photos, even without optical image stabilization, than many other devices with smaller pixels and OIS. That's because Moto's camera team has calibrated the sensor to optimize for both shutter speed and ISO, and I've found that unless the scene is completely devoid of light, the Z Play can pull off some outstanding photos.
Moto Display
I say this in every article I write about the Motorola devices, but Moto Display continues to be a game changer in the world of smartphones, even as other manufacturers have implemented so-called always-on displays. Moto Display isn't just a method of checking notifications on the lock screen; it's a form of essential triage that truly makes a difference to how I use a smartphone on a daily basis.
It's getting Nougat soon
While it would be better to say that it's getting Nougat now, or even better it ships with Nougat, alas I can only confirm that it will be arriving in March. Likely early March.
Since I've used the Moto Z on Nougat and have no complaints, I have every reason to believe the same will hold true of the Moto Z Play. And Nougat on the latest Moto devices is near-flawless.
Your thoughts
Moto Z Play isn't a perfect mid-range phone, but it's damn near close. Would you buy at its limited-time discounted rate of $399? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Just picked one up from Best Buy two nights ago and I'm loving it so far. I also got the wireless charging battery mod, and I'm very curious just how much it will take to kill the battery.
I recommend this device to anyone who was a windows phone user. A lot of similar features.
The weird hodgepodge of on-screen buttons and the front fingerprint sensor that does/doesn't work like a home button is just too weird for me. Moto really screwed the pooch by not just doing what HTC, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others with front fingerprint sensors do: make that the home button and put the other buttons next to it.
For that reason alone, I'd go with the OnePlus. Sure, the battery life isn't quite as good, but at least you also get superior performance and a much better looking phone without an enormous camera pod on the back.
Kind of hard to put a fingerprint scanner on the back when said back changes to a better or speaker or projector or etc. You get used to the home button being separate from the scanner. Quite frankly, I like it separate: there's a home button and a front phone-lock button in the scanner. It's rather useful when my phone is on a table. Because of the Moto Mod system, I have to recommend a Moto Z Play. To those who see a front facing fingerprint scanner and can't even, I say stop being a preteen girl on Tumblr and get over it.
Who said anything about a fingerprint scanner on the back? The front is a fine place for a fingerprint scanner, and the only place if you want to be able to unlock the phone without picking it up. However, like every other manufacturer has done, Moto should make that the home button and get the other buttons off the screen. There's no reason to have the buttons on the screen when you have a giant bezel beneath the screen. If you're going to put one button there, might as well put the other two there, gain some free screen real estate, and eliminate one potential source of screen burn-in. (Yes, I have seen recent Motorola phones with on-screen buttons burned into their displays.)
I've had this phone for about a month now, and have never had an issue with the fingerprint reader and wanting to use it as a home button. I *LOVE* that I can turn on the device with my fingerprint AND turn it off with any finger using the fingerprint reader. Also, the screen doesn't need to be awoken for the fingerprint reader to work. I feel this is BETTER than Samsung's take where you have to hit the home button to turn on the device, and then use your fingerprint to unlock it.
It sounds to me like you're knocking this design without even trying it...
I have tried it. Even if I hadn't, conceptually, it's kind of dumb. I don't understand why you would want buttons on the front of the phone AND on the screen. There's no reason that the button could not function as a home button and a long-press to lock button. Sure that wouldn't work with Now on Tap (which nobody uses), but it could be an option. I'm not saying Samsung's implementation is perfect, but it's just a lot better than Moto's. No screen space wasted by buttons that could go on the bezel below. And the newest models unlock almost instantly if you just keep your finger on the button. Some people see the two-step process as a feature, because you can wake the device to see your notifications without unlocking. Sure Moto Display also does this without having to tap at all... but it also wastes a bunch of battery life turning the screen on/off constantly.
my moto z force is a beast with the battery, I'm sure the Z Play is insane. that leather back looks pretty good
As an owner of the Moto Z Play, I can tell you that it's awesome. THE AMOLED display is really nice and with my eyes at 5.5", FHD is perfectly acceptable over QHD. The battery life is phenomenal and before the Play I had the Xperia Z3 if that helps. It only has one front-facing speaker but it get's really loud and the quality still sounds good if it's up all the way. I highly recommend this phone.
When I was at Best Buy making my last minute review/decision on a new unlocked phone, I looked at the Z but just didn't like the features and lower end hardware for the price they wanted.
I stuck with the Axon 7 for $50 less than the Z and it's been a beast. Battery can go 2 days with light use and a solid day with some left over with heavier use. It's an awesome machine, I have DOUBLE the storage, MORE RAM, amazing stereo speakers.... Plus Nougat is on its way for the A7. I'd recommend it over the Z any day.
I think the specs and the performance of this device will fit the needs of a large swath of Android users, and the $400 price point is absolutely perfect.
I've been buying Motorola smartphones for years, and I seriously considered getting one but the following made me skittish: 1) Motorola / Lenovo unexpectedly abandoned a flagship after 1 year (in terms of updates ... I'm thinking of the 2014 Moto X for carriers)--that kind of decision seriously undermines one's faith in a manufacturer....., 2) Lenovo has been slow to provide *security updates* to their 2015 and 2016 devices (ex. the unlocked Z is FINALLY getting Nougat in Feb or Mar and the 2015 Moto X hasn't been updated in a loooong time), 3) Lenovo has been noticeably slow to address hardware and software complaints during the last 2 years--probably due to the massive layoffs at Motorola that have left them with few resources to keep up with updates AND Lenovorola now has a gazillion devices to support, and 4) I prefer nicely [meaning kind of future-proofed for at least 2-3 years out] spec'd phones that have 5-5.2" screens because I have smaller hands.
I tried a Nexus 5X in 2015 because Motorola was only making large [flagship] phones that year and I found that I loved it. I'm now onto a Pixel and I'm loving that too. I keep watching Moto to see if they come out with anything that fits me (or the people in my sphere that need phones since I'm the resident phone nerd), but I have yet to dip my toes back into that pond because updates that come out quickly to address issues and security patches weigh on my mind nowadays more so than JUST specs and performance.
However, for those who focus more on a phone that does what you need and won't run out of juice during even the busiest of days, the Moto Z Play is a fabulous choice.
There's no reason at all to think of the current Moto as having anything to do with the old Motorola. The first thing that Lenovo did when they bought the company was cut off support for a number of devices that should have been supported, like the 2014 Moto X, but also the 2015 Moto E. Sure, it was a low-end phone, but the whole reason that anyone bought it was because WHEN GOOGLE OWNED MOTOROLA Moto phones were known for getting timely updates. Once Lenovo took over, that stopped. With the Z line, basically everything good that Google had tried to do with Motorola stopped completely. The current Moto phones are fine, but don't buy them thinking you're going to get quick updates.
Ive had original moto x and currently using moto x pure and if pixel remains crazy expensive ill probably be getting moto z or the play. Love active display. Honestly the moto x pure is just a tad to big though at 5.7 and I wish it was 1080 instead of QHD. I dont think QHD is worth the battery unless you do VR.I think 5.5 1080 is perfect
They need to stop calling devices "play"..
Love these phones and just wish they were able to work on Fi.
Don't know why but I always find Motorola phones to be a bit ugly looking, must be the over wide top and bottom parts of the cellphone body. Never owned one and can't get excited about buying one. Each to his own I guess. The battery life is good but so are a lot of Xiaomi phones, which I prefer and which are a lot less than $400.
I rather get the one plus 3t or the axon 7 in that price range of 400$
I can certainly dismiss it. It doesn't have a keyboard, plus I'm in Canada, where they are only sold by carriers, full price is like $680 plus tax.
Oh did I mention it doesn't have a keyboard?
Who in this day and age uses a physical keyboard? Have fun with your underwhelming Priv.
You're running out of options, then.
Part of me thinks I should have gone with the Play
Pass
Wish it had WiFi calling on T-Mobile. That's the biggest reason why I don't buy unlocked, as so many of the phones I want don't do WiFi calling.
This article is pretty spot on. Performance is great, battery life is phenomenal, and its a nice sleek high quality package. In my opinion, this is one of the best Android phones out there.
I was on Verizon and got the BOGO deal on the Moto Z Play Droids but after 2 months, lack of coverage (we moved) made us switch to AT&T. When we did, I tried the unlockec Moto G 4 (64gb), but really missed the AMOLED, battery life, speed, and build quality (not to mention NFC and compass). I decided that I loved the Z Play Droid so much, that ordered the Moto Z Play (Unlocked) for $399 directly from Moto, and returned the Moto G. Received it 2 days ago and it is SO nice to be back on a Z Play!
You really can get 2 days and about 6-8 hours of screen time on the battery without much problem... but just to be overboard -I picked up one of the Incipio Offgrid battery moto mods (such as in the pic in the article) to extend the battery life to 3+ days! :)
I'm dismissing it.
Where's the speaker? There, dismissed.