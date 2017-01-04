It's time to pay attention to BlackBerry — again.
Talk about déjà vu: I just finished handling a pre-production version of the "Mercury" smartphone by BlackBerry. This thing is a definite blast from the past, though it doesn't feel antiquated. Instead, it feels like the next generation of BlackBerry — essentially what we had hoped the Priv would be all along.
One thing is for certain: TCL is committed to reviving the BlackBerry brand in North America. In addition to giving us a peek at what's on the horizon, the company's president offered a road map of how it plans to proceed in reviving the brand over the next few years. I left the meeting feeling particularly optimistic about BlackBerry's future — the first time in five years. Here's why you might want to start paying attention again.
The next phone is truly a BlackBerry
Although the Priv was an impressive attempt on BlackBerry's part to establish itself as an Android brand, it didn't feel like a BlackBerry precisely because it was trying to be something else entirely.
The Mercury feels like fan service to BlackBerry's history.
Conversely, the Mercury feels like fan service to BlackBerry's design language. Rather than bundle BlackBerry apps and services onto an Alcatel device — as was the case with the DTEK50 and DTEK60 — the Mercury is simply a BlackBerry in modern clothing.
Unfortunately, I didn't get much time with the software installed on the Mercury because it wasn't finalized. But BlackBerry is taking its Hub in a positive direction. And if it adds in a few software and app exclusives to pair with this modern take on its own design, it may just convince the old fans to come back.
Better carrier partnerships
Steve Cistulli, the president of TCL — which now operates BlackBerry's smartphone hardware business in addition to building devices under the Alcatel name — walked us through his plans for the brand over the next few years. He believes that what TCL needs to do first and foremost is re-stabilize BlackBerry's business. And to do so, it needs to re-establish its relationships with the North American carriers. "I think what [we did with] Alcatel is a testimony that we have the ability to put BlackBerry handsets in that upward direction," he said. "We need to make sure the carriers understand what the [BlackBerry plan] looks like in the future years."
Cistulli wouldn't say which of the carriers the company is courting, but he did mention that this year would be primarily focused on "creating a portfolio for 2019."
It's still a major enterprise player
There is an enterprise waiting to be rejuvenated.
BlackBerry's biggest selling point during its hey-day (and to be fair, this enterprise management business is still strong) was its ability to play particularly well with company policies. TCL plans to leverage that past by building on it for the future. "We intend to use all that we've had with Alcatel to make BlackBerry a true competitor to Apple and Samsung," said Cistulli. "If we can make an end solution in the industry that is best in class in all regards … and then take what we do so well and put that on top of it — which is the efficient creation, manufacturing, distribution, and after-market care of a device — then you have a true win-win situation. "
Plus, added Cistulli, since the enterprise refresh cycle is so much longer than the consumer cycle, there is already an "enterprise waiting to be rejuvenated."
With the Mercury, the BlackBerry brand definitely has a phone it can ride into 2017 with that could spark that rejuvenation.
lol just no.
Why not?
BlackBerry already threw up their white flag, so this absolutely is not a real BlackBerry, it absolutely is under the direction of TCL and it has absolutely no relevance to to any discussion of flagship Android devices.
Uh..... ok
You didn't hear that BlackBerry is no longer making phones? TCL aka Alcatel is making phones and licensing the BlackBerry name.
And blackberry is still in control of the software. Yes they are outsourcing the hardware. Would it had mattered if they had Foxconn do it?
This comment got made elsewhere and missed the mark for the same reason, so I'll add the same response as there:
Totally different. iPhones are designed, hardware and software, by Apple and Foxconn is just the factory that machined and assembles . In this relationship, TCL designs the hardware and software, using some software licensed from BlackBerry and some licensed from Google + whatever else they want to add, then TCL will ship the phones to a factory, probably also Foxconn, to have the devices machined and assembled.
You need to learn to read
WATERLOO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 15, 2016) - BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)(TSX:BB) and TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Communication") today announced they have entered into a long-term licensing agreement, providing acceleration to BlackBerry's transition into a security software and services company. Under the terms of the agreement, BlackBerry will license its security software and service suite, as well as related brand assets to TCL Communication who will design, manufacture, sell and provide customer support for BlackBerry-branded mobile devices. BlackBerry will continue to control and develop its security and software solutions, serve its customers and maintain trusted BlackBerry security software, while TCL Communication will manage all sales and distribution and serve as a global distributor of new BlackBerry-branded mobile devices along with dedicated sales teams.
It says it directly in there. Blackberry is providing it's security software and apps and TLC is doing the design, manufacturing, sales, etc. Which is exactly what I said.
This looks like a blackberry to me
I'd buy one for nostalgia
Nostalgia? When it probably has better specs then most phones available today? Ok.... .
Specs do not tell the entire story about a device. Not by a long ways. And you don't know the specs, so you can't say it's better than most phones. From the hands on article, "And even though the company won't actually tell us the specs, price, features, launch date or even the official name..."
Judging from the passport and the priv, which had top tier specs when they came out, I'm guessing this one just might also.
Neither one of those are relevant because neither is a TCL phone. There is no precedent for this phone and so there's nothing to be able to base assumptions on. Alcatel has never made a flagship smartphone, so we have no idea if they're even capable of doing so.
What is your such a grieve with Alcatel? They are big company and have been around for decades. Samsung use to make crap phones to, in the golden age of Nokia, look at them now. Then HTC going from best Android manufacturer to crap. Therefore there's no say how BlackBerry going to play out its cards. You criticize everyone here like you have some sort of info that nobody else on the planet knows. People arr nostalgic because everyone frkn phone today is a slap of metal and glass, people want choice. That's the reason BlackBerry doesn't give up and keeps trying, that's the reason Nokia coming back and trying to do something. If anything we should be thankful that this companys trying to give us choice and as Android users we should know the Android is a definition of choice freedom and personal experience.
BlackBerry did give up though, they're already over. That's the part that's so confusing here.
They gave up by releasing new software, car integration, and new phones?
They aren't releasing new phones. They are licensing their name and some of their proprietary software to another OEM who will be making and releasing phones.
You're stupid if you think TCL is designing the software.
They didn't, that's why you seeing this phone. You see media is training us to like what their advertisers push them to propaganda. However people like what they like and if they have a choice they will always pick their own choice not the advertised choice. (Trump anymore? Lol) like in China you can still buy flip phone, and some of them are top spec like Samsung W2016. It is a $1000 flip phone with internals of SGS6 (and sgs7 for new one I think) so what I'm tring say is, if there's a market for it, it should exist. Just like my post on the other thread lol )))
would you buy a rotary phone as well lol.
They are going to be interesting to watch, as they can possibly continue to offer alternatives, and something different. Seeing smartphones that manage to look different is so refreshing. I personally loved the Nextbit Robin for that last year.
Hopefully they will continue to price these phones right.
Intrigued very much by this. I loved the Priv despite its hiccups. Hope the specs are premium and running the 835. It's safe to say though the camera will be mediocre.
Love it!!! I'm getting one. It makes such a nice change to all those boring slabs. And the keyboard shortcuts alone will save loads of time. BlackBerry hardware root of trust is also worth it's weight in gold, not to mention the Hub and DTek app. Sweeeeeet!!
Exactly. We have gotten used to the slabs all coming in black or silver and they may or may not have a physical button. So refreshing.