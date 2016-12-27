What kind of monster wants me to read CNN on my wrist?
One of the many casualties of 2016 was Pebble — the first "mainstream" smartwatch, if such a category exists. For many of us who live and breathe mobile tech, the original Pebble was a revelatory device — here was a small, relatively stylish wearable computer that freed us from habitual phone-checking.
Just as email in your pocket had been the concept that pushed the first smartphones to early adopters, notifications on your wrist, it was thought, would spawn a whole new class of computer. Such was the impact of that smartwatch that more than 1 million units were sold in its first 18 months. In the tech journo bubble, it seemed like everyone had a Pebble — over half the Mobile Nations team at CES 2014 wore the things. (And it was funny to watch the synchronized wrist-raising that resulted when we all received the same group email or IM.)
The original Pebble was great because of its simplicity — a quality modern smartwatches have completely forgotten.
The original Pebble was great because of its simplicity. It did few things, but it did them well. However it seems the industry at large, seeing the trajectory smartphones had taken, wanted to develop smartwatches along the same lines — more computing power, bigger and better screens, more functionality.
At the dawn of 2017, it's obvious that that approach has failed — consumers don't want smartwatches in the way they exist today. That's reflected in the state of Android Wear right now, where the software hasn't received a meaningful upgrade in over a year, as Google overhauls the system from top to bottom. Even Motorola, maker of the critically praised Moto 360 series, is getting out of the wearables game, citing poor demand. And yet the future of Android Wear continues to develop it along those same unpopular lines. In Wear 2.0, you'll get a watch-based app store, a tiny keyboard and a giant wheel of apps to scroll through. Which suggests that the Android smartwatches of the future will continue to chase the phones of today in terms of functionality.
People don't want to poke and prod at app drawers and tiny buttons and barely-legible text. They don't want to scrawl out text messages on a keyboard the size of a quarter. If it takes more than 10 seconds to do, they're just going to take out their phone. And a phone will do all of those things better than a watch.
If it takes more than 10 seconds to do, you're just going to pull out your phone.
Extra functionality — particularly the LTE connectivity now being shoehorned into high-end wearables — comes at the cost of how a watch looks. More complex functionality powerful processors and cellular connectivity demands bigger batteries and larger screens, making them bulky and unattractive. Yet manufacturers continue to pummel that same stone in the hope of drawing blood. The latest Samsung Gear S3 watches, for instance, go all-in on extra functionality in a larger, more masculine wearable. Samsung has decided, it seems, to go after the lion's share of people already buying smartwatches, instead of making the category more appealing to the billions of people who own a smartphone but no wrist computer.
To Samsung's credit, it's easy to disregard all this extra fluff if you don't want it — as I do with my Gear S2. But you could go back and forth on the value of "Hey, look at all this stuff we made that you can ignore."
The success of the Fitbits (and years ago, the Pebbles) of the world shows that the mass market wants something to track their exercise and show them notifications. In the future, you can probably add mobile payments to that list of genuinely useful, convenient, time-saving core features. Anything more than that will, at best, be aimed at tech nerds like us. And as we've learned with current wearables, even then the novelty will wear off after a while.
The Apple Watch — surely the most successful "smartwatch" right now — sells not because of its functionality as a wrist-based computer, but because of its design, the Apple brand, and the fashion-plus-fitness angle the company has been pushing for the past year. That's more in line with general consumers' thought process when it comes to buying a wearable — or, hell, any fashion product. You buy it because it looks cooler than a Fitbit while addressing those same basic needs. Anything else is a bonus.
So what I'd like to see from smartwatches in the coming year is less feature-chasing and a focus on the core functionality that makes wearables genuinely useful. The likelihood of that happening is debatable — Android Wear seems to be on an opposing trajectory right now, as does Samsung's Gear platform.
But maybe, with time, manufacturers will start to remember what made smartwatches worth bothering with in the first place. If they do, this niche product category might eventually hit the mainstream.
Reader comments
In 2017, smartwatches need a 'less is more' approach
The beauty of the Samsung Gear S3 is you have all the bells and whistles but you can just use the bells and ignore the whistles. I prefer the bells and whistles approach that allows you to pick and choose what you want to use. Pebble never appealed to me. Reminded me too much of the 1970's digital watches that sold for a premium but didn't do much.
That ignores the very real size issue, unfortunately. The Gear S3 is big and thick, which is unappealing to many. I have an Edge S7 and would buy a Gear S3 mini, if it was smaller, and had either bells OR whistles.
Gear S3 min i= Gear S2. Gear S2 which has most of the same stuff including mobile payments. voice recognition is good as well.
What companies need to do is to give consumers reason(s) that they need smartwatches. A smartwatch can do everything my phone can do. Why would I pay anywhere between $100-$500 extra for something that my phone can already do?
They can go on a jog with you, or accompany you during rigorous exercise without flopping around in your pocket or having to remember where you laid it because it's always on your wrist. If you're not that athletic or don't do many activities where a large smartphone or phablet can get in the way then I can see why the smartwatch would not be viable for you.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
The pebble is relatively stylish? You're way too generous there.
I agree with what you say about full-blown apps like CNN and other types of apps that make you interact too much with the watch. Those aren't going anywhere, it's better just to do that kind of stuff on your phone. I disagree with the LTE functionality not being included because that is a lifesaver actually. You don't always have to carry around your phone and it's really useful on runs or during different types of exercise. The size is really not an issue if you're a man because most masculine watches are even bigger than the frontier, which is perfectly sized in my opinion. Also, I don't believe they should chase after whatever Pebble was doing because after all, the Pebble did not succeed.
For those of you who believe that this product line is going to go mainstream and sell millions upon millions, you are wrong. This is a device that will pale in comparison to smartphone adoption but will still be successful. You don't have to sell a smart watch to everyone who has a smartphone for this to be considered a success, you just have to be able to make money off of it somehow. Apple and Samsung have proven that this can be done.
Posted from my unlocked S7 Active/ Jet black iPhone 7+/ peerless Note 4/ or iPad Pro 12.9
The Apple watch is horrible and most people I know that have it don't really know why they have it. It's just because apple told them to, basically.