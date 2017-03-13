As the aspect ratio of phone screens changes this year, trusted diagonal measurements are becoming misleading.
With the arrival of the 5.7-inch LG G6, we have entered the era of 18:9 smartphones. Taller displays are set to become a major trend in phones in 2017, with Samsung rumored to use an even taller "18.5:9" configuration in its upcoming Galaxy S8, which looks set to come in 5.8- and 6.2-inch flavors. Apple, too, may switch to a taller display with on-screen controls for its upcoming iPhones, which have also been rumored to use 5.8-inch panels.
In the smartphone world, we've become reliant on diagonal measurements of the screen as a way to quantify the size of a device — 4.7- to 5-inchers were small, 5.7 and up was "phablet" territory. For the most part, it worked, because we were dealing with the same aspect ratio across the board — standard 16:9, same as the majority of TVs.
But as phones with 18:9 panels start to ship, it's tempting to directly compare the diagonals with their 16:9 forerunners That can be misleading.
The size difference is hilarious here. pic.twitter.com/Lq4BtbaqHR— Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) March 8, 2017
Consider the two phones above, the HTC U Ultra and LG G6. Both have 5.7-inch screens, meaning, corner-to-corner, the active portion of the display measures around 5.7 inches (with whatever rounding up or down the manufacturer wants to factor in there.) But it's plain to see in the photo that the U Ultra has a way larger screen, and that's because of the basic geometry of the thing — its screen area is bigger.
After taking out a tape measure and taking some readings, here are the screen areas for these "5.7-inch" devices:
- LG G6: 865cm²
- HTC U Ultra: 901.5cm² (not including the second screen)
- (And for good measure let's throw in the Nexus 6P: 900.7cm²)
The diagonal measurement alone doesn't tell the full story. In this instance, the 16:9 phones have a larger display area. Of course they're also much wider, which may be undesirable for one-handed use. But the point is they aren't truly the same size.
A 16:9 display at 5.7 inches is absolutely not the same as an 18:9 display at 5.7 inches
By the same token, don't expect a 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 to offer the same phablet-class real estate as a Note 5 or GS6 edge+. It'll be taller, and you may see more emails or lines of web content at once, but the screen area will be substantially different. The same argument applies to the Galaxy S8 Plus, which is around the same physical size as a Note 7.
Things become even more confusing when you recall that the G6 has software keys eating into that 5.7-inch diagonal, whereas the U Ultra, with its capacitive buttons, does not. If you exclude the portion of the screen lost to soft keys, the G6's screen area is reduced to 805.2cm². (Though admittedly, many apps can clear away the soft keys and use the full display size.) This factor alone should make the 5.8-inch GS8 feel a lot like a 5.2- or 5.5-inch phone to Galaxy owners used to off-screen keys.
That's not to say talk of phones like the LG G6 (and its contemporaries) delivering more screen in a smaller form factor is total BS. The G6 is substantially smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus, while also managing to deliver a slightly larger screen area — 865cm² to the 5.5-inch iPhone's 845cm².
Bottom line: A 16:9 display at 5.7 inches is absolutely not the same as an 18:9 display at 5.7 inches, because geometry. Equating the two is misleading at best. Screen area is a much more accurate way to pin a number on how large a screen is. So until manufacturers start printing area measurements on device boxes, we'll just have to use common sense to cut through the marketing.
Reader comments
In an 18:9 world, we need a new way to quantify screen size
In the future when OEM stop to having good gross margin from this 18:9 panels (like it it happened with 16:9 that's why they shift for 18:9) we will have phones with 21:9, so basically we will have a sword like smartphone in our pockets. Form over function all over again
Well if the entire front of the G6 were screen then it may well be a 21:9 panel. Would that be a bad thing? The phone would keep the same dimensions but without the bezel. Consider the G5 to the G6. The G6 is basically the same size (a smidgen smaller actually) as the G5 - and no more sword like but the screen is significantly bigger.
Remember those spoof ads for the iPhone where there was a 3ft tall iPhone 6 (right after the 5 came out with one more row of icons)? This is starting to remind me of that spoof.
Alternatively we can start looking at the vertical size of the entire phone. For example, instead of saying "The S7 has a 5.1" display" just say "The S7 is 14cm tall". Because in the end, what people came most about is the actual dimension of the phone, not really the screen size.
In LG's case, it would help them to say for example that the G6 is as tall as the G5 but the screen area is bigger. That conveys the message much better than the screen size and ratio mumbo-jumbo.
Only mentioning the vertical height trips up with non-usual ratios of a narrower or wider phone, just look at the blackberry passport just under that metric.
Math to the rescue!
Yep. And we need to stop measuring curved screens as if they were flat. We need to measure the screen as viewed from above as this is the screen size that we can actually see.
Actually, measuring a curved screen as a flat screen is a very good approximation. I've just done calculations about the S7 Edge, which has a display with a very high curvature (much higher than that the Note7 or S8s, for instance), and here are the results, compared to the specifications of the curved screen :
If you take the curve into account and see it from above, you get :
- a width of the display of 6.79 cm instead of 6.85 cm (a 1% difference);
- a usable area of 82.7 cm² instead of 83.4 cm² (a 1% difference);
- a 5.45-inch screen instead of a 5.5-inch screen (a 1% difference).
As for the screen-to-body ratio of the S7 Edge, it goes from 76.1% down to 75.4%.
And that was with a really pessimistic approximation for the curvature of the display.
The whole diagonal screen size method was obviously created by men. "Hey baby, I'm packing a 6.2 incher in my pants." It'll never change, especially in this age of Alternative facts.
Hang on, are you sure that those areas of the display are correct? They sound huge -- the total front area of the G6 (not the screen) is 14.89cm * 7.19cm = ~108cm squared, so how are you getting the screen size as 865cm squared?
Lol! Yeah, that ain't right.
Think they got the decimal point in the wrong place. My Nexus 5X screen is 6.5cm x 11.5 cm giving an area of 74.75 square centimetres.
I'm sure he wanted to write mm, not cm. It's pretty obvious that our phones are not nearly 1 square meter in size!
PPI, screen area, screen to body ratio and HxWxD dimensions should be the standard.
18:9 == 2:1
As it seems there will not be a standard it will be better to compare with surface measures as square cm or mm plus the ratio 4:3, 16:9 or now 2:1 and others.
Do not expect any help from brands, from 4:3 (16:12) to 16:9 they did not change the diagonal measure and in PC monitors does matter, the 24" is now even less "big" screen that 21" (4:3) where
As 21/5= 4.2 and 3x4.2=12.6 and 24 /18(.36)= 1.33 and 9x1.33=12 (11.77 with the calculator) so to achieve 12.6 (21" 4:3) high, you will need to solve this 9* (x/18.36)=12.6 so X= 12.6*18.36/9= 25.7
21" 4:3 high => 26" 16:9 high and almost nobody made those conversions at the time of that change.
This actually places even more importance on actually looking at and holding (where possible) a phone in person.
I'm a screen size guy... I have the note4 and I want to go bigger. So you're saying people like me who read that 6.2 inch size of the S8plus (And jumped for joy) are under the wrong impression.
Now people who slept through their geometry class will go gaga over this article.
Probably for now, the ratio should be accompanying the screen diagonal size when marketing.
LG G6 5.7" 2:1 screen
Qualcomm Snapdragon 830
(i just made that up)
It's like it's imperative to put what specific snapdragon the phone has - not because common people understand what it is but because geeks would want to know.
I agree. I still wouldn't want a phone with an 18:9 screen. It's way too tall. Had they used a 16:9 screen in the same size with the same bezels the phone would be perfect.
I had thought this was going to talk about how stupid the ration 18:9 was when it was actually just 2:1. Obviously not where you were going. LOL!
The sad thing is I've already noticed my switching from a 16:10 to a 16:9 phablet (Huawei Mediapad X1 to Xiaomi Mi Max) wasn't that great of an idea for reading (which I do a lot) and the occasional Office work (which I do very rarely). I think I wouldn't like 18:9.
And what do you get when you play a 16 by 9 movie on an 18 by 9 screen? I am going to guess that it is actually a smaller picture with dead space on the sides? Can someone with an 18x9 do a side-by-side comparison?
These 18:9 phones are narrower so the available "height" to fit in the 16:9 video in landscape mode will be less. The corresponding "width" of the video will be reduced as well. Result: A smaller viewing area with vertical black bars on both sides of the screen. It's akin to watching old 4:3 television shows on newer 16:9 televisions.
When you play a 16:9 movie on a 18:9 X-inch display, the area of the display that is used is exactly the same as if you were playing this movie on a 16:9 Y-inch movie, where Y=0.91*X.
For instance, when you play a 16:9 movie on the LG G6, which has a 5.7 inch display, it's as if you were playing it on a 5.2 inch 16:9 screen.
Which means that a movie would look bigger on the LG G5 (5.3 inch) than on the LG G6!
Standard parameters for defining screen should be:
1. PPI
2. Screen area: sq.cm or sq. inches
3. Screen height: cm or inches
4. Screen ratio
Screen diagonal makes no sense at all when comparing different ratios and can be very misleading. This simply seems to be a ploy to get the average consumer to fall for the marketing pitches of bigger is better where they may actually be getting smaller screen real estate in these so called 5.8" "large" screens. The behind the scenes story is not user convenience, it's better profit margins due to savings on screen cost.
Just when you thought vertical video couldn't get any more annoying...
Why is this still being marketed as 18:9? It's just 2:1 ratio.
Because it makes for an easier and more intuitive comparison to the 16:9 standard.
Well, I was looking forward to the new S-line but judging by this it will be smaller than my Note 5! In hope it will get Nougat soon I probably gonna stick with it. Oh, damnable choices!
If we didn't change the way we measure television screen sizes, why would change for phone screens? This seems silly.