Whether you have a hard time making it through the day on a single charge or you like the security of having some extra power with you at all times, a portable battery is the way to go. Aukey's aluminum 10400mAh is a great option and right now you can pick one up for just $12.99 with coupon code AUKEYPOW, which drops it down to around its lowest price. One of the best features of this battery pack is its size, which is around the same as just a pack of cards.

It also has Quick Charge 2.0 built-in for faster charging of compatible phones, and the LED indicators will show you how much power is left at just a glance. Don't get caught in a situation where you don't have enough battery to make it through your next meeting, and instead be sure to carry one of these around with you! If you need some extra charging ports at your desk, be sure to check out RAVPower's discounted desktop hub right now!

