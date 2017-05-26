This is the lowest price we've seen for the global variant of the Mi Note 2.

The global variant of Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is currently on sale for just $429 at GearBest. The phone debuted at the end of last year, and is the first Xiaomi handset to offer global LTE bands. It has 37 LTE bands in total, and is compatible with most GSM networks around the world, including T-Mobile and AT&T in the U.S.; EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone in the UK.

Here's the breakdown of the LTE bands supported by the Mi Note 2:

GSM (2G): 850/900/1800/1900MHz

CDMA 1X: B0/1/10/15

WCDMA (3G): B1/2/4/5/8

TD-SCDMA: B34/39

LTE-FDD (4G): B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30

LTE-TDD (4G): B38/39/40/41

Global LTE support isn't the only thing going in its favor — the Mi Note 2 offers a 5.7-inch Full HD dual curved display, and is powered by a 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 SoC. There's 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, a 22.5MP camera at the back with 4K video recording, 8MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C, NFC, and a 4070mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

More: Xiaomi Mi Note 2 review

On the software front, the phone is still running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but it has the latest version of Xiaomi's custom ROM, MIUI 8, with the March 2017 security patch.

The main drawback with the global variant of the Mi Note 2 was that it was too costly when it launched last year, with prices going up to $750 on reseller sites. At $429, there's no reason not to get one — it is in fact more affordable than its retail counterpart in China. If you're in the market for a capable mid-ranger, you should definitely take a look.

The price is listed as $519 on GearBest, but you can use the coupon code DNote2 to pick up the phone for $429.

See at GearBest