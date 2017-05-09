OnePlus shifts focus to its 2017 flagship.

The 128GB version of the OnePlus 3T is seeing supply shortages globally, and according to Dutch publication Tweakers, it is because the variant is discontinued by the Chinese manufacturer. The reasoning behind the move could be a simple one: Samsung ended production of the 128GB UFS 2.0 storage module used in the device, prompting OnePlus to discontinue the model.

Currently, the 128GB model is available in the UK, Hong Kong, and Amazon India, but it is unlikely stock will be replenished once it sells out. You'll still be able to get your hands on the 64GB version of the device in Gunmetal and Soft Gold color options.

OnePlus is getting ready to unveil the OnePlus 5 sometime next month, and the company has started teasing its upcoming flagship on Weibo with the tagline "Hey Summer! Give me five!"

There's not a whole lot of reliable information regarding the OnePlus 5 other than the fact that it has dual rear cameras, but it's reasonable to assume the handset will feature top-tier hardware, including a Snapdragon 835, at least 6GB of RAM, and 128GB storage.